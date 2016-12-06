Impact of tax on your investment choices

Opinion and Analysis

Beside general questions about tax, I am often inundated with questions about investments from a tax perspective.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

A few avid readers are keen to know how best to maximise their available investment opportunity while leveraging on any available tax opportunities.

I must admit though that for most people tax is never the primary driver when it comes to investment, it is often that must-tick-box in the to-do-list, but it wouldn’t necessarily stand in the way of an investment decision.

People invest their money in order to get a return on their investment and also as the return is worth the trouble, most are happy to live with the tax consequences.

However in considering where to invest, it is important to know the tax consequences of the investment life cycles so as to maximise the bang that one gets on their buck.

Most prudent people view their investments in stages; the cash impact at the point of entry, returns that the investment will generate during its subsistence and what to be aware of at the point of exit.

I am sure if you have had a chat about investments or attended a workshop organised by one of those overly enthusiastic and eager-to-please financial planners or investment advisors, you may have heard them throw in a few fancy business and investment phrases and acronyms that were probably aimed at making them sound more astute than perhaps they are.

The ultimate aim in investing is to employ only as much capital as is necessary with the aim of maximising on any possible returns during the lifetime of the investment and at the point of exit within the shortest time possible.

Thus investors have two expectations: that their capital will yield good returns during the subsistence of the investment and upon exit their capital would have appreciated.

For example, if one invests Sh10 million in shares in 2016 with the hope of holding them for five years, they expect that during the five years the shares will be getting dividend income and that at end of the period they will be able to sell the shares for much more than one bought them.

When getting into an investment, the entry point should be and is often tax-free transaction. Thus transactions such as issuances of a company’s shares, purchasing real estate, buying government securities, among others, should not trigger any taxes for the person who is buying in.

This tax-free treatment is founded on the notion that such transactions are ‘merely a change in form’ where one substitutes the capital that they have in form of money into a different form, which they continue to hold and control.

Tax starts becoming a factor when the returns from the investment land onto the hands of the investor. I should mention the yields from the different investments adopt different names depending on the nature of the investment – dividends are from shares, interest from loans, interest from government securities, and so on, and each is considered differently for tax purposes.

These sources are characterised as passive sources of income and the law imposes different rates of tax for each. For example, dividend income is subject to either zero per cent or five per cent tax (depending on voting power) if paid to East African Community (EAC) investors and 10 per cent tax if paid to non-EAC investors.