EDITORIAL: Improve sanitation

Opinion and Analysis

A new report by the water services regulator paints quite a sickening picture of Kenya’s public health.

The Water Impact Report for 2015 released on Tuesday by the Water Services Regulatory Board (Wasreb) indicates that only about three million or 15 per cent of the 20 million Kenyans living in urban or peri-urban areas are connected to sewerage systems.

Those three million sewer connections actually represent a decline from the 19 per cent recorded five years earlier.

It is bad enough that so many people are cut off from decent basic sanitation more than 50 years after independence in a country whose Constitution guarantees its citizens social and economic rights.

But the implications for public health are especially grave, with a majority exposed to preventable water-borne diseases like cholera.

The Wasreb report has blamed the poor state of urban sanitation systems on underinvestment, saying that most of the water service providers are cash-strapped.

This raises accountability questions about the money collected as sewer charge in the consumers’ monthly water bills and may require revisiting the recent plans to introduce a sewerage levy.