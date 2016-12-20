In defence of the Central Bank governor

Opinion and Analysis

CBK governor Patrick Njoroge. PHOTO | FILE

The sustained onslaught by lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi on the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor, Dr Patrick Njoroge, has become increasingly personal, vile and unbecoming of a lawyer who carries the coveted title of Senior Counsel.

His commentary in the Sunday Nation of December 18, 2016 came across as a grudge piece intended to do nothing more than denigrate the governor.

I am not a legal expert by any measure, but I am aware enough to perceive when a lawyer is losing his grip on an issue.

Let me break this down. Ahmednasir has filed a criminal complaint with the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) alleging abuse of office by the Central Bank governor.

The thrust of the lawyer’s argument is that the steps Dr Njoroge has taken to streamline the banking sector, including the decision to close down three errant banks, was illegitimate because the CBK did not have in place a Board of Directors.

Technically speaking, the lawyer has a point. Under the law, the CBK is supposed to have a Board of Directors, whose functions include reviewing the performance of the governor and providing oversight over the institution’s operations.

The question of why the CBK operated for almost 18 months without a Board is a legitimate question that only President Kenyatta can answer.

The law gives the President the authority to appoint individuals to serve on the Board, subject to parliamentary approval.

It is within this period in which the Central Bank had a governor but no Board that the regulator, under Dr Njoroge’s leadership, took some decisive steps to bring order and discipline to a banking sector that the governor had found in disarray.

The measures taken by the CBK during this period sent shock waves throughout the industry and have had the spinoff effect of raising public confidence in the regulator.

Dr Njoroge, who took office in June 2015, has received accolades from far and wide for his principled leadership and simple lifestyle that has set him apart as an exceptional leader. In May 2016, he received the coveted African Central Bank Governor of the Year Award.

Five months later, in October 2016, Dr. Njoroge was again recognised as the best Central Bank Governor in sub-Saharan Africa at the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, D.C.

All these awards notwithstanding, I must add here that being a good person does not negate the need for good governance.

Like any public servant, the Central Bank governor needs to be held accountable for his actions.