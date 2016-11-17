Industry must take lead in promoting apprenticeship

Opinion and Analysis

The manufacturing sector is a flagging sector and one of the key challenges is how to train a suitable workforce for the sector.

One of the worst consequences of a lack of proper education and training is that we limit the possibilities our youth can aspire to, their talents lie unharnessed, their potential is dead.

Unfortunately, our education system as currently designed has robbed millions of jobs in the manufacturing sector because it’s ultimate end is an academic career or a white-collar job.

It fails to recognise that we are a people of multiple talents and charts out a single path of success.

Our vocational programmes are not any better. They are not tailored to impart technical skills. When you look at the curriculum of vocational schools, you can only wonder if the examiner intends those who attend these institutions to graduate with a diploma because the theoretical subjects are at par with university-level education.

Due to the outdated techniques and obsolete equipment, students are also hardly able to develop the craftsmanship needed in many of these technical subjects.

Apprenticeship is therefore an opportunity for students to work and develop the needed skills so that they are ready for the job market and manufacturers are ready to work with vocational schools to provide a dual learning environment for students.

Meanwhile, other EAC countries like Rwanda have inculcated vocational education into secondary education and by the time students graduate from high school, they are equipped to start their own small businesses.

I commend the government for giving incentives that encourage enterprises to adopt apprenticeship as a way of training staff but would like to encourage our government to go a step further and develop a curriculum that allows our students to explore other paths to earning a living but particularly in the manufacturing sector which has the capacity to not only absorb a large number of people but also offers the youth many opportunities to start their own enterprises, if only they are given the knowhow for an early age and are also offered the means.

The government should also think of initiatives to grow manufacturing SMEs. We need to work on skills, mentoring through partnerships and subcontracting opportunities or credit facilities to grow an ecosystem where SMEs can thrive.