EDITORIAL: Instant fines spot on

Opinion and Analysis

As far as policy reforms go, the latest decision by Transport secretary James Macharia to bring into force the new law allowing the police to charge minor traffic offenders instant fines is spot on.

It is one of those decisions that help move a society forward on multi-fronts and produce huge socio-economic benefits -- the proverbial dictum of hitting many birds with one stone.

First, charging instant fines bears the potential of relieving court systems of a huge case burden.

Accounting for nearly one third of cases in our courts, removing some traffic offences from going to court has the potential of relieving the court system of a huge burden.

That is also true for the number of hours the offending motorists spend in police stations and the corridors of justice before they are left free to continue their journeys. Billions of shillings could be saved here too.

The danger, however, lies in those charged with the duty of law enforcement.