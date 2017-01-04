Investors starting on tough road paved with uncertainty

Opinion and Analysis

Sometimes a number in the stock market can take on an identity of its own, one that is more powerful than anything else influencing prices.

The number is 3,000. Since 2008, this index point has been a faithful support for the NSE 20 share index chart where, regardless of whatever else is spooking investors, somehow buyers emerge at this point.

This happened in 2008 (October), 2009 (October) and 2011 (December). Now, prices have been flirting around this line since September and the question begs: should we expect an encore performance? Mmmhh… that’s a loaded question but I do not have the answer.

Risks that threaten this line are plenty in the New Year. In this article, I highlight three main ones but I leave you to judge their capacity to “blow past” the sacred line.

Now, without a doubt, being an election year, the upcoming polls automatically become the headline risk. The market is thus expected to go on a “long holiday” translated to mean increased volatility, sideway prices, diminished turnover and illiquidity. This could be the norm at least for the next several months.

As a result, risk-off trades should continue dominating—short-term treasuries in particular are becoming a temporary favourite.

This could put some weight on the line (again, don’t take my word on this). If risk aversion persists, then equity investors should turn their focus to 2018 instead.

History shows the market averaging a 3.8 per cent gain in all the years a President has begun a new term. Evidence further points that in the President’s second year, the market has shown advances averaging almost 20 per cent.

Secondly, a currency risk looms large following the Federal Reserve’s 25 point boost of its borrowing costs last year.

What’s scary is the promise of further hikes, which could spell trouble for emerging/frontier markets such as NSE as higher dollar rates reduce the appetite for riskier assets.

Additionally, higher rates mean that listed companies that benefited from low US interest rates by borrowing in dollars will now have to dig deeper to keep up with their dollar-denominated payments. Will the rate hike finally break the all-important support? Nobody knows.

Finally, technically-speaking, things don’t look very solid. Since the benchmark index gave up its ghost two years ago, the drawdown to date has reached the crucial 100 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the prior 2012-2014 advance (a Fibonacci sequence is a series of numbers expressed as ratios of 23.6 per cent, 38.2 per cent, 50 per cent, 61.8 per cent and 100 per cent and is named after Leonardo Fibonacci, a 13th century Italian mathematician).

A reading at this level means a classic fail on the part of the index. Now, if this weakness continues, this could potentially drag the index well down below the crucial 3,000 line. I hope this never happens, but time will tell.

The 2017 road is surely paved with uncertainty. Unpredictability seems to be the only sure thing. Just as the legendary 3,000 (Andre Three Stacks, one-half of the Outkast duo) rapped in the hit song Ms Jackson, “You can plan a pretty picnic, but you can’t predict the weather” is sort of what investors expect in the New Year. Exercise your good judgment.