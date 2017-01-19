Is cash aid to the poor wasted on tobacco, alcohol?

Opinion and Analysis

Not at all. Or at least not necessarily. The fact is that cash transfer programmes –regular money payments to poor households—are meant to reduce poverty, promote sustainable livelihoods and increase production in the developing world.

One in four countries on Earth are applying them. But are they effective?

That depends. In some countries, poor families with children receive money in direct transfers. In return, they commit to keeping their children in school and taking them for regular health checks.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation on January 4 reported that during the past decade, an increasing number of governments in sub-Saharan Africa have launched cash transfer programmes that target the most vulnerable groups, including subsistence farmers, people with disabilities and HIV/Aids, as well as families caring for elderly and disabled.

But “although local economies and numerous households have benefited from this social protection measure, critics remain doubtful.” Whatever the case is, there are many common myths about cash transfers.

Is the cash being wasted on alcohol and tobacco? Reality: Alcohol and tobacco represent only one to two per cent of food expenditures in poor households.

Across six countries in Africa where FAO and partners carried out evaluations of cash transfer initiatives, no evidence of increased expenditures was found.

In some countries, for example, alcohol expenditures have actually decreased after the introduction of cash transfer programmes.

Myth: Transfers are just ‘hand-outs’ and do not contribute to development. Reality: In Zambia, cash transfers increased farmland by 36 per cent, and with that the use of seeds, fertilisers and hired labour, which resulted in stronger market engagement, and prompted the use of more agricultural inputs.

Myth: Cash causes dependency and laziness.

Reality: In several countries, , research shows a reduction in casual wage labour and a shift to more productive and on-farm activities. In fact, in sub-Saharan Africa cash transfers lead to positive multiplier effects in local economies and significantly boost growth and development in rural areas.

Thus, cash does not create dependency, but rather spurs beneficiaries to invest more in agriculture and to work more.