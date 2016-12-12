Is tax amnesty on foreign income an anomaly?

Opinion and Analysis

Through an amendment to the Income Tax Act by Finance Act 2016, the government extended a tax amnesty on income earned from outside Kenya.

Under the amnesty, taxpayers have until December 31, 2016, to declare and pay Kenyan tax on their income earned outside Kenya. The commissioner will not impose interest and penalties on persons who take advantage of this amnesty and comply.

When considered against the Kenyan income tax system, this amnesty results in a slight anomaly that might render the amnesty moot.

Can you extend amnesty to a source of income that is not recognised by the Kenyan income tax legislation and which is not subject to tax in the first place?

Each country imposes tax based on various parameters, the most common being geographical jurisdiction or on a worldwide basis.

Under the former, taxpayers residing in a particular jurisdiction are only required to pay tax on income arising from that particular geographical area. Such a system may be referred to a source-based tax system and Kenya operates such a system.

For the latter category, countries impose income tax on a person’s worldwide income meaning that they are required to declare and pay tax in the country where they are tax-resident on income that is sourced from that country as well as income that is sourced from everywhere else, that is, their worldwide income.

In considering whether income is subject to tax, one needs to consider the source of the income and the tax residency of the taxpayer being evaluated.

From the tax residency perspective, if one is tax-resident in a source-based country, then such a person would only be required to pay that country’s tax on income that is sourced from that country.

Though he may be residing in that country, he would not be required to pay that country’s tax on income accruing to him, but which is sourced elsewhere.

In the Kenyan context therefore, only income that is sourced from Kenya is subject to Kenyan tax irrespective of where or to whom that income is being remitted.

In the case of worldwide taxation, tax residency is key but the source of income is immaterial. Under this system, a tax resident is subject to tax in his country of residency on income that he has earned from that country as well as income arising from outside that country, that is, his worldwide income is taxed in their country of residency.

To avoid and mitigate against the impact of double taxation, countries that operate such a system often have a wide network of double tax treaties with other countries that often offer guidance on which country has the right to tax particular income.

In layman terms, ‘‘foreign-sourced income’’ means exactly that, income that is sourced outside your jurisdiction.