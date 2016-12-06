Islamic finance future lies in customer education

Opinion and Analysis

Demand for Islamic financing—which operates on the basis of fairness, transparency and justice— has experienced exponential growth globally, and is breaking new grounds in the financial markets.

By the end of 2015, the Islamic finance industry comprising banking, the capital market, the microfinance sector and Insurance (popularly known as Takaful) is estimated have grown in excess of $2 trillion.

Consumers of both conventional and Islamic financial services are increasingly becoming assertive in demanding for ethical and sound business practices that take into consideration good governance, sustainable environmental management and socio-economic justice.

Any business financing model that seeks to burden any of the parties involved in a transaction at the expense of the other party in total disregard of justice and fair play may generate short term gains but will contribute adversely to the creation of disharmony and disaffection.

Disharmony and mistrust only serves to erode goodwill that could help sustain business relationships and minimize the cost of human interaction.

Islamic finance principles of profit and risk sharing as well as the sanctity of contracts serves to promote harmonious partnerships and leave nothing to chance that could generate conflicts and disagreements.

There is a general expectation that commercial transactions with outstanding obligations have to be in written form and witnessed by a minimum of two persons for the purpose of leaving no room for doubt, in addition to providing solid evidence of the transaction if any was needed.

Commercial contracts that lack clarity, credible undertakings and disclosures have often given rise to disputes and created bad blood between the parties involved. Islamic finance promotes transparency and full disclosures in commercial transactions.

Application of ambiguous terms of engagements that expose parties to abuse of trust are considered unethical and morally reprehensible.

Compliance to Shariah principles and standards ought to be observed by financing parties as well as customers. Issues of information asymmetry can be detrimental to the quality of the contracts and risk management.

While due care and diligence must always be observed by Islamic financial institutions to safeguard the interests of shareholders as well as customers as trustees, customers too have to share the burden of compliance by being honest and transparent in their dealings.

It is unacceptable for customers to peddle influence with a view to compromising the governance standards of institutions in their favour. Deals undertaken through influence peddling turn out to haunt both the customer and the institution involved by occasioning reputational and Shariah non-compliance risk.

Islamic teachings strongly prohibit the unjust devouring of someone else’s wealth through deceit and misrepresentations among other unethical means by parties in a business transaction.

Customers who receive financing from an Islamic bank and run into challenges may be tempted to disown their contractual obligations on the basis that the same was not structured in a Shariah compliant manner.