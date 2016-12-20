Issues incoming insurance sector regulator should address quickly

Opinion and Analysis

I would like to address the next chief executive of the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) on Kenya’s insurance industry, which has experienced negligible growth over the years. Very few Kenyans believe that insurance works.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

They would rather take their chances with diseases, fire and even death than deal with “insurance people”. It all boils down to trust. If you can fix that, your legacy is secure.

The next IRA boss must address the industry’s elitist tag. Real growth will happen when insurance becomes relevant to the common man. It is not true that the common man has nothing to insure.

Your biggest headache will probably be on how to convince the industry to deal with the huge volume of outstanding claims. Consider instituting mediation.

All new and outstanding claims should be taken through mediation to hasten settlement of claims.

Due to the fact that too many companies are chasing little business, every insurer is under pressure to take the business at the lowest quoted premium. This means that companies are increasingly taking lower premiums in the face of increasing risk.

This portends danger for the insurers and policyholders would be grossly exposed in the event of a catastrophe.

The high rate of failure, especially of indigenous insurance companies, has been disturbing. Why has nobody been held responsible for killing insurance companies such as the Kenya National Assurance Company?

Find time to address the runaway fraud that runs the whole gamut of the insurance business, threatening the very survival of underwriters.

Effective

You have to address poor corporate governance in the insurance industry. Having weak and undeserving leadership in the industry is probably the source of most problems in the insurance business in Kenya.

Please drive out the merchants and traders who have little regard for the profession. While promoting self-regulation as the best global practice, consider roping in the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) and the insurance brokers association to play a larger and more effective role in disciplining their members.

You would also need to assess the regulatory probity of your office. Keen observers have wondered how an insurer gets a clean bill of health from the IRA in December, only to fail early in the New Year. Something is simply not right in there.

Another thing that you might want to pay some attention to are the buyouts of local insurance companies by multinationals.

Also review the impact of bancassurance, which some dub as the invasion of the insurance industry by bankers.