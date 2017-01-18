It’s time Helb adopted Islamic financing model

Opinion and Analysis

One of the best initiatives by some governments is where they commit significant financial resources to the provision of loans to the young generation to pursue higher education.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

These loans are normally given to students at concessionary interest rates to be repaid within a reasonable period of time, particularly after a student has graduated and obtained employment.

In Kenya, the interest rate charged, however small, has exposed the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) to ‘self-exclusion’ risk whereby a section of Muslim students have to exclude themselves from approaching it for education loans.

This leads to another risk-strategic risk which is a failure by Helb to realize wider reach and inclusion of young Muslims in sharpening their imagination and creativity through various courses offered by institutions of higher learning.

Helb is funded by taxpayers’, including Muslims. So it is their prerogative to enjoy the benefit in the same way and manner befitting the teachings of their faith as others. If this is adopted, we would be upholding just principles and create a just society.

The question that may arise is how to structure Shari’ah-compliant education financing under Helb. First, let me commend our Shari’ah scholars for their guidance towards upholding Shari’ah principles in commercial transactions.

From their informed guidance, Islamic financial institutions have been able to offer education financing using a wide range of structures.

The following structure in my humble opinion (subject to Shari’ah scholars approval) can assist Helb towards offering Shari’ah-compliant education financing to students.

Helb would then enter into agency agreement with Islamic banks for the purpose of facilitating provision of Shari’ah-compliant education financing to students approved by Helb.

After receiving student financing applications, Helb would carry out its normal due diligence and establish the right amount to be awarded to a student.

After approving an application, Helb shall inform the bank as its agent to purchase a commodity like metal from London Metal Exchange or palm oil from Bursa Suq Sil’a (a commodity trading platform specifically dedicated to facilitate Islamic liquidity management and financing by Islamic Financial Institutions) to the extent of the amount requested.

As the principal, Helb shall provide funds to the bank to make the purchase. (Banks already use these commodities in Tawarruq based product offering).

The bank will purchase and inform Helb by providing purchase confirmations to prove that purchase has taken place.

Upon receipt of purchase confirmation, sell the commodity to the student at a profit to be paid by student on deferred basis after say several months after graduation. After this sale, the commodity ownership transfers to the student.