It’s time to look at elections calendar

Opinion and Analysis

Last week was a brutal session on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE). The main index plunged by a whopping 162 points on a turnover of Sh2.75 billion (123 million shares).

But the losses might just have gone too far: The NSE 20’s relative strength index hit a level that analysts call oversold (RSI fell to about 22.39, below the oversold 30), indicating that investors could have bailed on shares too eagerly.

The fact that we’ve broken into oversold territory shows that there is a major risk-off sentiment in the equity market. Question is: what is this dominant force driving the markets? The straight answer is politics and here’s why I think so.

First, with the economic data being reasonable, it only seems plausible that ongoing political crosswinds are behind the dampening of investor sentiment. It’s true that any environment where sentiment is dominated by political events, there is generally higher market volatility.

But why? This is because markets don’t have a way to discount politics the same way they can earnings, or economic data. Discounting political events is next to impossible.

As a result, markets tend to fluctuate violently. So, considering the speed and ferocity of markets decline year-to-date, there can be only one explanation: pre-election blues.

In the coming months, it’s possible that anxiety over the upcoming polls may continue exacerbating such market dives. Secondly, as a result of investors “poor perception” of election years, many prefer cash.

This choice greatly affects fund managers as they’re forced to pare down their long-term risky bets in order to satisfy redemption calls and/or a switch to low-risk strategies such as money-market funds.

Subdued fund activity means no funds are taking advantage of the dips in the stock market. The absence of institutional buying power tends to be price deflationary.

And, with retail investors acting sooner and more decisively on political risk, equities only have one direction; down.

What’s scary is that the march downward faces no immediate support since the psychological 3,000 level was breached a few days ago. Finally, as prices dwindle, the “absence” of key players in the market makes election years a difficult one.

For speculators, avoiding losses in the current choppy markets is next to impossible. Sitting on the side lines is much more comforting than fighting a sell-off driven by election fears.

Sadly, their absence denies the markets much-needed price support.

For long-term investors, though market volatility presents plenty of investment opportunities — the market valuation of 9.8 times trailing earnings is one of its lowest relative to its historical levels — their desire for “deep-cut” prices is keeping them on the side lines. It’s obvious from the look of things, this group is still biding its time.