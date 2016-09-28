It’s time to turn our resources into real wealth

Opinion and Analysis

In his 1971 seminal book, ‘‘Entrepreneurship and Economic Development,’’ Peter Kilby likened entrepreneurs to Heffalumps, which are fictional characters in the Winnie-the-Pooh children’s stories by A.A. Milne.

In one of the stories that intrigued Kilby, the characters go hunting for a mysterious creature called Heffalump. Even though they all claim to know about the Heffalump, none of the characters have ever captured one, and “they disagree on his particularities.”

Kilby’s thoughts capture the state of entrepreneurialism in Kenya. Virtually everybody in the country thinks that Kenyans are entrepreneurial and that entrepreneurship will play a key role in economic growth and development.

This is why the government has invested in youth and women enterprises. From micro to large corporations, Kenyans are consumed with this big thing that will change the state of our development.

However, there is scant understanding of the genuine characteristics of entrepreneurs. The academia has not done a good job of identifying locally contextualised mutations of entrepreneurship.

Much of the research simply reiterates what has been studied elsewhere. There is dire need to develop some understanding of entrepreneurial behaviours locally.

And so the local entrepreneur continues to be mythologised as illustrious but with so much information lacking, the shape and feel of local entrepreneurship remains as a mysterious creature like Kilby’s Heffalump analogy.

To illustrate the points that I want to raise out of this discussion, I paraphrase Paul Wilken’s intervention on this analogy: “The entrepreneurial Heffalump is a variegated sort of animal, which appears in different habitats and in different forms.

It also appears to have undergone some evolutionary changes or mutations since the first reports of its existence were made public by Heffalump hunters in the past. So it is not surprising that there is disagreement about the nature of the beast.”

From Wilkin’s definition, I submit that we have not been great Heffalump hunters. If we were, the Chinese would not be selling fish to us when we have oceans, lakes, rivers, dams and ponds.

If we were, we could add value to the raw materials we export. If we were, we could exploit green energy.

The list of unexploited opportunities in Africa is as long as our list of problems. It is evident that it is not just us who have failed to grasp what this Heffalump thing is.

We need to make the best effort to develop national capacities across all fields.

There is perhaps something fundamentally wrong with us. News headlines like, “Fish imports from China increase by 60 per cent,” rightly attract major attention and condemnation, but the excitement soon dies off as suddenly as it comes.