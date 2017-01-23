It’s time to unleash the power of the SME

Opinion and Analysis

One of the first eye-catching appointments made by US President Donald J. Trump was that of wrestling impresario Linda McMahon to lead the Small Business Administration, a government unit designed to help small businesses succeed.

It is very easy to define an economy by its biggest businesses and industries but such a definition would lack accuracy. SMEs, particularly in developing economies, are the true engines of economic growth and the biggest generators of new jobs.

And it’s not just me saying so. The World Bank estimates that four out of five new jobs in emerging markets come from SMEs. McKinsey estimates that 95 per cent of all registered firms in emerging markets are SME’s.

In Kenya, SMEs comprise about 75 per cent of all businesses, contributing 18.4 per cent ($8. 07 billion) of the country’s GDP ($42.8 billion).

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) , SMEs in Kenya employ 7.5 million people; account for 80 per cent of employment and contribute over 92 per cent of the new jobs created annually.

There are 1.5 million licensed Micro, Small and Medium enterprises operating in Kenya.

These are excellent numbers until you factor in that our unemployment rate is 40 per cent and our population is growing by close to over a million people a year and that we are not creating the million jobs a year; we must stay on top of the situation.

We need to create new jobs, we need to ensure that SMEs thrive. If we want to make SMEs thrive we need to create the best environment for their success.

For a majority of businesses in the SME classification, survival is not a given. The KNBS found out that 46 per cent of SMEs close after one year. We need to pro-actively work towards ensuring this majority do not close shop.

The economic value and potential of SMEs is not ground breaking news- it’s common knowledge. What is not common however is a concerted urgency on the development of the SME sector.

We talk about SMEs a lot but we have little strategic action both from the public and private sector on this subject and I think the time is more than ripe tight now to do something about it.

We need to make a conscious decision to make SMEs a central part of our economic thinking and align our energies to raising their productivity, instigating their growth and sustaining their enterprises.

The challenges facing SMEs are not monumental. Some of them are pretty basic capacity issues such as poor business planning and lack of management skills.

In a recent survey, the KNBS found that only 7.2 per cent of businesses with between 50-100 employees do any budgeting or forecasting. Surely we can provide a resource for SMEs to learn how to write business plans and budgets?