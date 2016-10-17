EDITORIAL: KQ needs quick and long lasting solutions to woes

Opinion and Analysis

Kenya Airways is lurching from one crisis after another with little indication that a solution is on the horizon. Signs that KQ is in trouble have been with us over the past three years given the multi-billion shilling losses the national carrier has made.

The heartbreaking bit is that nobody seems to prescribe the correct solution to the ailing carrier, especially the anchor shareholders.

This is unacceptable. It is time the Kenya Government and Dutch flag carrier KLM take decisive action to save the airline from imminent collapse.

And piecemeal solutions just won’t do here.

KQ needs a comprehensive treatment that tackles its leadership challenges, financing needs and business strategy.

KLM has maintained marked silence throughout this crisis while the Kenyan government is seemingly reactive and looks not to have a road map for recovery.

It is reassuring that the pilots union Kalpa, which had intended to call its members to strike beginning today, has deferred the decision giving the management and shareholders some breathing room.

It is our position that the stakeholders use this temporary truce to tackle the issues at the centre of the crisis head-on.

Such action should come from the realization that the pointing of fingers, blame game, settling of scores and ongoing overreaching by the various factions into areas that have nothing to do with their role at the airline will only lead the carrier down the slippery slope of collapse.

The government, which holds a significant stake in the carrier has not helped either as different arms of the State have come out pulling in different directions as was seen last week when the Transport minister tried to restrain the pilots from extending their demands to management changes – only for the Leader of Majority in the National Assembly to go public with the same demands.

A sour taste has been left in the mouths of stakeholders, especially the travellers who suffer when flights are delayed or cancelled, as the parties to the dispute flex their muscles.

It is clear that decisive and radical action is needed to return Kenya Airways to its former glory as the preferred employer and darling of investors at the Nairobi bourse.

The government and KLM must be prepared to inject cash and revamp the leadership of the carrier, including firing non-performing executives.