Kenya’s cashless transactions sector has great potential

Opinion and Analysis

When I was planning to come to Kenya nearly a decade ago, I wanted to book and pay for hotel accommodation online. Coming from Israel, I had assumed online transactions had started becoming commonplace. The hotel did not accept online payment.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Until a few years ago, you could call a hotel in Nairobi asking for a room reservation and the common response would be: “Fine, we will keep the room for you for a few hours. Send us the money. Send your driver with a cheque…”

Today, that has greatly changed: When you call most hotels and tell them you want to book a room they will tell you the cost and reserve it for you.

If you are a card holder, they send you an invoice via email, which includes a link to an online payment page. The hotel then sends you a thank-you email, the invoice and a receipt. Everything is done in real time.

This applies to airlines too. There is no doubt that the local online payments market is growing. It is estimated that Kenya has about 10 million card holders.

However, only a few people use their cards for online payments. Some of my friends tell me they go to an ATM, withdraw money and go to Nakumatt and pay for goods in cash. To me, that shows there is huge potential for the online payments market segment.

At Direct Pay Online we process between $4 million (Sh400 million) and $8 million (Sh800 million) a month. We expect this to triple by 2017.

The number of young middle-class Kenyans is growing rapidly. You can see them in shopping malls buying and consuming goods and services.

Online transactions in Kenya are driven by three types of customers. They include inbound tourists, mainly from Europe and the USA. They account for more than 60 per cent of online transactions in Kenya. The second type is the typical tech-savvy middle-class Kenyans.

We need to reach a point whereby almost every transaction is done online. That is what is happening in the US and the UK.

To minimise fraud, players have for the last few years been promoting anti-fraud awareness through the annual International Fraud Awareness Week. This year’s event was marked from November 13 to 19.

According to the 2016 Association of Certified Fraud Examiners Report to the Nations on Occupational Fraud and Abuse, organisations worldwide lose an estimated five per cent of their annual revenues to fraud.

Common types of fraud include using stolen cards to buy goods; stolen identity; and merchants selling non-existent goods.

But this industry needs serious regulation. The government is still not active in the online payment industry. As a company, we brought the regulations on standards from Europe and implemented them.