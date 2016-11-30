Kenyans in the US should tap opportunities existing at home

Opinion and Analysis

One of Donald Trump’s key campaign platforms was his chilling promise to deport (illegal) migrants, a promise he has repeated after being declared president-elect. Whether he makes real his ‘threat’, we will wait to see.

As a former emigrant, I relate deeply to non-resident Kenyans living in the US, whatever their status. It is a country that offered me great opportunity that I embraced with both arms.

After living and working in the US, I can certainly sympathise with non-resident Kenyans who may not have their papers in order and are staring possible deportation in the face.

Whether the threat pans out or not, one thing is sure: America is undergoing a revolution that may cause non-citizens to rethink their continued stay in the ‘land of opportunities’.

According to 2015 statistics from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), there are over 30,000 illegal Kenyan immigrants in the US.

I suspect these numbers are greatly understated. Whatever the case, these are enterprising Kenyans who have made their second home there, have jobs or businesses and are supporting their families back home.

Diaspora remittances to Kenya continue to grow in leaps and bounds, hitting a record Sh15.6 billion in June, according to recent Central Bank of Kenya data. A considerably large portion of these remittances is from the US.

Against the backdrop of uncertainty facing Kenyan diaspora in the US, this is the time to diversify. To cast our investment nets wider.

Kenyans abroad have generally been sending money back home for subsistence support- paying school fees, buying food, offsetting medical bills among other needs. Some have tried their hand at investing. Now, more than ever, is the time to go mainstream.

And there is good reason, besides the uncertainty that comes with a Trump presidency. The Kenyan government has made tangible reforms that improved the business environment, making it highly favourable for enterprise and investments.

Only last month, the World Bank Ease of Doing Business report showed Kenya had improved 21 places to rank at 92 out of 190 countries surveyed globally.

For a long time, one of the hottest subjects relating to the banking sector was the cost of credit. But in September, a new law regulating interest rates came into force, pushing the cost of credit down and awarding the banking population better interest earnings on their savings.

The Central Bank of Kenya has also introduced and enforced stringent governance procedures and guidelines, making the sector more transparent and winning the confidence of the banking public.

There has never been a better time or incentive to save your money in Kenyan banks, and to borrow at lower rates so as to capitalize on the numerous investment opportunities available.