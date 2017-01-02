Key dynamics that will define Kenya this year

Opinion and Analysis

As 2017 starts, it is important to take note of key dynamics that will define the year in Kenya. Most of them will be related to the elections at both national and county levels.

There are several issues married to this concern, the first of which is political and civil stability. There are already signs that the race for office at both national and county levels will be intense with potential for unrest.

It is important that all aspirants as well a security agencies minimise any instability that may emerge from the elections to limit its potentially negative effects on the economy.

Kenya’s election years tend to be associated with lower economic growth. It is time to break away from this by securing stability regardless of whether it is an election year or not.

This can only be achieved if aspirants from both sides of the political divide are responsible in their speech and actions and are all committed to well governed elections.

Secondly, there has been and will continue to be an intensification of tribalism associated with the elections. The problem with tribalism is not only that is it morally abhorrent, it is foolish.

The folly of tribalism related to electing leaders is that it engenders a culture of unaccountability in leaders. Regardless of how the leaders of the ruling or opposition parties behave and perform, they are guaranteed that Kenyans will vote for them on tribal bent.

Thus leaders do not need to meet promises made, develop the country or be accountable because they know when elections come around, none of the aforementioned will affect their vote; only tribe will.

Thus it is a wonder that Kenyans complain about poor leadership yet it is the obsession with tribe in this country that feeds that culture of unaccountability in leadership.

This year Kenyans should start the process of ending the culture of tribalism by demanding ideological positions from aspirants on how they will rule at national and county levels.

Another big dynamic will be fiscal policy and management. In regard to fiscal policy, the budget will be read in the middle of the year at the height of electioneering.

It is important that Kenyans pay attention to fiscal policy to understand the financial plan for the country going forward. This is important as there may be a change of guard before the end of the fiscal year either at the political or technocratic level.

Also, election year is a good time for Kenyans to ask hard questions on the management of public budgets. The issue of fiscal management or the lack thereof has haunted us for the past five years both at national and county levels.

Graft at the national level is well publicised yet that at the county level is essentially ignored. This is a dangerous dualistic mind-set as continued graft at the county level poses a clear and present danger to the ability of devolution to deliver on development.