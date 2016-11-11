Key lessons for Kenya from Trump victory

Opinion and Analysis

As I reflected on the victory of US President-elect Donald Trump, a tweet by Paul Krugman - the economist and New York Times columnist - lit my imagination. He tweeted: “I truly thought I knew my country better than it turns out I did.”

Then there was this other tweet by writer Jill Filipovic that I found to have even better insight: She tweeted: “Eight years of a black president followed by a female president was too much of a threat to white male authority.”

Still, opinion is unanimous that the vote for Trump was mainly driven by the desire for change.

The political elite, the media and even pollsters - who fought so hard to portray Trump as an illiberal demagogue incapable of being president of the most powerful office in the world - have been exposed as being totally out of sync with the views of millions of Americans.

It got me reflecting about how politics in this country refuses to change - asking myself and wondering whether Kenyans will ever get as fed up and angry as to throw out members of the parasitic political class whose names pop up in one corruption scandal after another - but remain in office and power by playing ethnic communities against each other and exacerbating divisions within society.

Kenya has gone through major transitions: from Independence, one party dictatorship, the multiparty era to adoption of the 2010 Constitution.

When passing the Constitution, and after the experience of the Moi regime, we all agreed that genuine change would only happen by introducing a new order of limited, market-friendly and accountable government.

We argued that for the country to experience genuine change, we needed to fundamentally reform our critical institutions such as the Civil Service, the Presidency, political parties and the electoral laws.

We counted on the new constitutional dispensation to deliver a new order of honest public officials, transparent decision-making and the rule of law that respects private property, sanctity of contracts and human rights.

We craved for politics of compromise, inclusion, co-operation, proportionality in allocation resources and promised the people that the new order would eliminate the winner-take-all mentality.

The new order was supposed to exterminate the creature nicknamed the ‘‘Big Man’’ by American author Blaine Harden in ‘‘Africa: Dispatches from a Fragile Continent’’.

And, here is how Harden described the Big Man: “His friends and relatives become instant millionaires, mainly through government contracts. He arbitrarily fills the ranks of the state apparatus with political appointees and selects administrators on the basis of personal loyalty.

Permanent Secretaries, CEOs and directors of strategic parastatals are shuffled arbitrarily without regard to competence or institutional memory.”

The Trump phenomenon was a vote against the established order.

Clearly, the 2010 Constitution did not give us the genuine changes we had been craving. The situation remains the same, regardless of which ethnic grouping is in power. The story is all too familiar.