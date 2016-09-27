Knowing what is taxable or VAT exempt

Opinion and Analysis

The basic rule when it comes to VAT is that all goods and services are subject to VAT unless the law indicates that they are exempt or zero-rated.

These categories are different and whether you are the person making these supplies or their ultimate consumer, it is important to understand how their characterisation as either means.

For VAT purposes, goods and services can be characterised as either standard rated (subject to 16 per cent VAT), zero-rated (subject to 0 per cent VAT) or exempt (not subject to VAT).

These last two categories represent VAT exceptions and whether an item is characterised as zero-rated or exempt makes a world of difference, especially to the person making the supply.

Most people, however, misunderstand and confuse between exempt and zero-rated, or often use the terms interchangeably, which is wrong.

Zero -rated supplies are those supplies that are subject to 0 per cent VAT. These count as taxable supplies and if one sells these he should not add any VAT onto the selling price because the VAT rate is 0 per cent.

At the same time, he is allowed to claim any VAT he paid on these items when he purchased them as either raw materials or inventory from the person above him in the value chain as well as any VAT which he paid on other business inputs like electricity, rent etc.

A good example of zero-rated supplies is exports and supplies made to certain designated persons or organisations.

Exempt supplies, on the other hand, are those supplies that are not subject to VAT. A person making exempt supplies should not subject these supplies to VAT, but at the same time he is not allowed to claim any VAT that he paid on his raw materials, inventory or business inputs.

An exempt characterisation of a supply removes it from the VAT value chain and shifts to a different value chain and this means that the VAT paid by the person making the exempt supplies on his purchases becomes an additional cost of doing business.

Currently, exempt supplies include most food items, some medical supplies, financial services, education services etc. To you the consumer, whether an item is characterised as zero-rated or exempt does not really make much of a difference because the face of your receipt will not change – your purchase will not be subject to VAT.

However, you will mostly likely pay more for the item. Since the exempt characterisation means that persons selling the item have VAT costs arising from the VAT on his business inputs that he was not eligible to claim, he is likely to load this cost onto his goods or services and adjust his prices accordingly.

The item becomes more and more expensive as it moves down the chain since at this stage the business person will have to factor in the cost from VAT that he was not allowed to claim when pricing it to sell it to the next person in the chain. Ultimately, the consumer bears this VAT cost, which would have been passed on down the chain.

This is exacerbated if at any point in the chain the item had been subject to VAT. It is perhaps for this very reason that when the new VAT legislation was introduced a while back there was hue and cry amongst consumers that even though some items had been characterised as exempt, their prices remained the same at best or in some cases went up.