EDITORIAL: Kudos to coffee farmers

By BUSINESS DAILY

Posted  Monday, December 12   2016 at  17:27

Kenyan coffee farmers have once again done us proud, dominating the list of top global producers.

Kirinyaga-based Guama Coffee Factory was ranked the best quality producer, gaining a near-perfect score in the review of 30 global producers. A grower, David Mburu also featured prominently in the list.

We take note that our farmers continue to produce the world’s most elegant and distinctive coffee despite grower discontent in the face of numerous challenges.

It is a reflection of their resilience and the government and other stakeholders should do more to ensure the growers get more value for their produce.

Of the coffee farmers many challenges, the most negatively impacting has been the presence of too many middlemen in the supply chain who erode farmer’s earnings.

A group of buyers from Brazil, Columbia, Hong Kong, Myanmar and China were in the country a fortnight ago to ink direct purchase deals the are meant to farmers earn Sh7, 000 more per bag. This is the way to go and more similar deals should be encouraged.

However, what will see farmers earn even better returns is the promotion of value addition before the crop leaves our ports. That about 85 per cent of coffee is exported as beans speaks to the huge opportunity that goes begging. 

