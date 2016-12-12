EDITORIAL: Kudos to coffee farmers

Opinion and Analysis

Kenyan coffee farmers have once again done us proud, dominating the list of top global producers.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Kirinyaga-based Guama Coffee Factory was ranked the best quality producer, gaining a near-perfect score in the review of 30 global producers. A grower, David Mburu also featured prominently in the list.

We take note that our farmers continue to produce the world’s most elegant and distinctive coffee despite grower discontent in the face of numerous challenges.

It is a reflection of their resilience and the government and other stakeholders should do more to ensure the growers get more value for their produce.

Of the coffee farmers many challenges, the most negatively impacting has been the presence of too many middlemen in the supply chain who erode farmer’s earnings.

A group of buyers from Brazil, Columbia, Hong Kong, Myanmar and China were in the country a fortnight ago to ink direct purchase deals the are meant to farmers earn Sh7, 000 more per bag. This is the way to go and more similar deals should be encouraged.