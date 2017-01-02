EDITORIAL: Lasting solution to exam cheating menace needed

Opinion and Analysis

Even as Kenyans continue to celebrate the tough curbs on cheating in national examinations, there is urgent need to find a long lasting solution to the problem that had become entrenched in many schools.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Last week’s release of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results not only exposed past irregularities, but also revealed how endemic the problem had become.

Some schools that frequently used to churn out numerous straight A grades in national exams were suddenly left exposed after stringent rules to eradicate cheating were introduced. As a result, they either scored a couple of A grades or none at all.

Education secretary Fred Matiang’i really deserves the accolades that have been coming his way since he set out to clean up the system that had been pervaded by rot.

Serious doubts were cast on past examinations as the number of candidates who scored straight As dropped to 141 last year from 2,685 in 2015 while those who scored A-minus last year were 4,645 compared to 12,069 in the previous year.

The Form Four national examination results released by Dr Matiang’i last Thursday are a serious indictment of our education system. You cannot have more than 480,000 students scoring C and below, which means that they all cannot go to university.

Only 88,929 students out of the 574,125 who sat for the KCSE exam last year attained the minimum university entry qualification mark of C-plus.

It’s time to reform the system and change the current exam-centric assessment.

The teacher-student ratio must also be addressed. Congestion in public schools has reached alarming proportions, which only dilute the quality of education that is offered.

Equipment in our schools needs to be upgraded so as to be in tune with 21st century demands. It is indeed shocking that there are institutions of learning in the country that are still relics of the past.