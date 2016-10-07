Lessons from TransCentury private equity deal

Opinion and Analysis

I called up the CEO of Kuramo Capital Management, Mr Shaka Kariuki, to get his perspective on what we should expect now that his company has a significant say within the boardroom of local investment company TransCentury Ltd.

As we all know, Kuramo Capital is the private equity firm that recently closed a deal with TransCentury, which allowed the founding fathers of the company to pre-empt a looming takeover by international bondholders.

Indeed, Kuramo Capital arrived in the nick of time to save the interests of TransCentury’s founding fathers since giving up ownership of the company was a prospect they were not willing to countenance.

Yet with the maturity date of the convertible bonds approaching fast and the price of the stock plummeting precipitously, the founding fathers of the company had been in a tight corner.

Most pundits had written off the founding fathers. The fact that they managed to solicit and bring in Kuramo Capital in record time is one of the most remarkable aspects of the transaction.

I was keen to speak with Mr Kariuki because I knew that private equity firms are not philanthropists. I had read somewhere that a good number of such deals often result in management changes within ten months.

When private equity firms take a significant minority stake in a company, and when the firms have secured board seats, they tend to use the power they have acquired to demand major changes in management.

And where they have invested in a company in the context of a looming takeover by creditors, private equity funds tend to behave like the new sheriffs in the boardroom.

The first question I put to Mr Kariuki was whether Kuramo Capital planned to press for changes in the executive suite and whether there were plans in future to sell weak divisions of the company.

Even though I knew that much of what he was going to tell me was spin, I argued within myself that a one-on-one, eyeball-to eyeball, discussion with the top official of Kuramo Capital- a man who was involved in actual negotiations with both TransCentury and the bondholders- was worth my while.

Mr Kariuki went to great pains to stress that Kuramo Capital was not going to press for changes in the management and staff of TransCentury.

He said that one of the areas Kuramo Capital had conducted due diligence on before committing to the deal was the leadership.

In all the 64 transactions the company had concluded in Africa, he explained, it was only on one occasion where it had pressed for changes in management, adding that this was because some of the managers had difficulties with the culture and language in those countries.

Mr Kariuki argued that TransCentury’s existing leadership was capable of taking the company to the next level, pointing out that the leadership of the company had managed to put together a solid pipeline of good projects.