Lessons from US elections and education policy

Opinion and Analysis

That the education policy was not left behind as a clear point of difference in the just concluded and hotly contested US election gives us an opportunity to isolate some lessons from the candidates’ policies and views.

Right from the onset, the candidates were worlds apart in their views on the relationship with and roles of teachers’ unions and to what extent state vouchers and funding should be extended to private schools.

First, the Republicans advocated for ‘‘portability’’ policy to allow states’ grants and money to follow students and give them freedom to chooce public, private or charter schools.

The other side felt that this would strain the already overstretched public resources and lock out many marginalised students from poor backgrounds.

Secondly, it was largely viewed that Clinton’s side was amenable to teachers’ unions while Trump’s camp viewed them as entities that erect unnecessary protective blocks around teachers and schools.

These two views should be important to us as we explore possibilities of widening the government’s capitation to also include students in private schools.

Presently the system is designed in such a way that students follow the money and most are enrolled where the government funding is guaranteed.

Equally, the proposal to give all Class One pupils laptops and pay examination fee to students who attend privately owned schools need to be considered and taken to another level.

On the principle of equality and citizenship, every child should be entitled to state consideration and resources without any form of discrimination.

We need to create a system that gives parents who feel they are capable of topping up the government’s free education allocation, the freedom to take their children to their schools of choice.

This will create sameness and ensures that no child is discriminatively left behind.

The relationship between unions and the government should not be frosty and endlessly acrimonious.

Unions should not be perceived to be building unnecessary and deterrent walls around schools and hindering progress and desire to initiate efficiency and accountability.

Their actions and programmes should be apolitical and focusing on key issues of concern.