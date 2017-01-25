Let’s be more proactive in drought response

Opinion and Analysis

In December 2015, Kenya joined the international community in signing the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

The agreement was hailed as a major breakthrough in providing international consensus on how to address challenges of climate change. Part of that commitment required us to take national action.

In the last few weeks, the country has been faced with one of the consequences of climate change, drought.

The Devolution ministry raised the red flag on drought and its implications on food security last year. This was followed by a notice from the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company informing residents that there would be water rationing from this month.

Recently, the Water secretary told Kenyans that water levels at Ndakaini Dam had dropped to below 50 per cent. The latest development is the President directing action to respond to the drought situation.

What is surprising in all these is our continuous reactive approach to drought. Despite consensus at the international level that climate change is real and that one of its manifestations is uneven weather patterns, including drought, we behave as if these events are unexpected.

As a country, our appreciation of disasters, whether man made or natural is casual. We have failed to put long-term and sustainable measures to adequately respond to calamities such as drought.

We stop at enacting laws and creating institutions. This approach assumes that laws and institutions is all we need to solve problems.

In many instances when faced with a crisis like the current one we will blame lack of sufficient and effective laws and proceed to enact new laws. However, we need to move from this knee-jerk reaction to asking critical questions.

There is a ministry responsible for water resources, another responsible for devolution and a third charged with the management of our environment and natural resources.

In addition, there are institutions charged with responding to and management the consequences of drought. They need to be put to task on why the current drought caught us unprepared.

How is it possible that despite continued resource allocations to them, the country is still struggling to adequately respond to and minimise the effects of drought.

In addition, we made commitments as part of our support to the Paris Agreement. Unfortunately, very little has been heard of these commitments.

Yet as part of adaptation measures to deal with climate change, putting in place long-term measures to address impacts of drought are fundamental.