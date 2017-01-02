Let’s ensure 2017 will be year with a difference

Opinion and Analysis

The year 2016 ended on an interesting note for Kenya. We had our fair share of controversies. From corruption to politics. However, the greatest challenge remains preparations for this year’s elections.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

When we thought we had some level of sanity in this process through the work of the Joint Parliamentary Select Committee, the disagreements around the use of technology in the elections began.

We start the year with only a few months left to the August elections. One prays that this year will be one with a difference. We cannot afford to go into the elections with the kind of behaviour our politicians exhibited last year. Leadership is needed during this election year.

Sadly, the political class exhibit an attitude that focuses on personal interest more than public interest. While they pay lip service to serving the public, their daily actions are contrary to these same ideals.

To chart a different path, it is important to acknowledge that the political temperatures will rise even higher. That is the nature of political competition. But it should be a competition of ideas and not bad manners.

Secondly legislation should not be seen as the solution to all problems. In life, law is just but one of the tools available to solve societal problems. In a democracy, the greatest solution must be consent.

This requires compromise and good faith. When these two are replaced with brawls and name-calling, the chances of healthy competition and mature politics is close to nil.

As citizens, we have to add onto our new year targets a commitment to discourse based on honesty and not partisanship. This requires always realising that irrespective of our political differences, we are sons and daughters of one country.

Even at our lowest moment, the project called Kenya is and must continue to be a going concern. That is not a responsibility for the political class. It is a joint obligation as part of our sovereignty.

What will it take this year to make this happen? First, a few more people will have to step up and speak out. Change does not require a multitude. It takes just a handful of dedicated men and women doing the right thing concertedly. In 2016, several areas lived up to the Kenyan dream.

One can point to the role of the religious leaders in mediating the crisis around the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in the middle of the year and the role of Education secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i and Kenya National Examinations Council boss Prof George Magoha in ensuring credibility was returned to the country’s examinations.

One hopes they will maintain their approach in 2016. The greater challenge is who will join them in providing leadership this year. As Kenyans, each and every one of us should ask themselves this question? Will you provide leadership?

Will you speak up and ensure Kenya progresses or will you join the groups that quibble unnecessarily and focus on taking away from Kenya for their private gain? Remember this latter group are many. Joining them is not a mark of leadership.

How our elections turn out will depend on what we seek to achieve from them as a country. If our approach is one about our ethnic interests and not the national interest, if our expectation is that someone will do what we ourselves are unwilling to do, if our focus is on polluting the electoral environment but still expecting miracles, then we cannot expect a clean election this year.