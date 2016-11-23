Let’s go the Indian way in tackling corruption

Opinion and Analysis

American writer Samuel Langhorne Clemens, better known by his pen name Mark Twain, said: “Never argue with a fool, onlookers may not be able to tell the difference.”

And so when it comes to corruption arguments in Kenya, the quote becomes analogous to those who speak so loudly against it that they become indistinguishable from the very corrupt.

Just watch how politicians try to change the corruption narrative whenever they are implicated.

There are many ways of establishing the truth. Perhaps that may stop the corrupt from using innocent people as scapegoats.

If possible, we can even go back to biblical times when scribes and Pharisees brought to Jesus an adulterous woman, seeking his opinion and hoping that the law of Moses would be applicable allowing them to stone the woman.

Their insistence to administer the punishment provoked Jesus to retort, “Whoever is without sin among you, let him be the first to cast a stone at her.”

And in the end everyone departed without casting any stone.

There are other reasonable earthly interventions that can be borrowed from countries that have, just like Kenya, also experienced pervasive corruption.

A good example is India, whose latest disruptive intervention to deal with black money is worth emulating.

India has demonetised (stripping a currency unit of its status as legal tender) some of their currency notes.

Some economists say that such a move is effective in dealing with rampant corruption, sometimes referred to as black money, especially when other monetary measures like maximum cash deposits have been enforced.

If such a measure were to be implemented, it would leave those that are hiding huge sums of cash under mattresses with basically two options, either declare the income by taking the money to banks or fuel a bonfire.

If we are truly committed to eradicating corruption, then we must move beyond mere talk and take disruptive actions.

Clearly, our moral and legislative processes have failed to curb the vice. That is why the recent Indian action is significant. India demonetised its 500 and 1,000 rupee notes by cancelling their legal tender status, and replaced them with newly designed notes of equal value.

However, a limit was set on how much of the old cash could be changed for the new notes (about Sh6,500 that will fall to Sh3,000), but no limit was set on how much can be deposited in bank accounts.