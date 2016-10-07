Let’s integrate sustainability into investment

Opinion and Analysis

The theme of the inaugural Sustainable Finance Catalyst Awards event is “Recognising catalytic finance that impacts industry, economy and society.”

At the core of our efforts to promote sustainable finance initiatives is the recently enacted Corporate Governance Code for Issuers of Securities to the Public. The Code, which sets down clear principles and guidelines around environmental, social and governance reporting, also laid the foundation for the imminent enactment of the Stewardship Code finalised in 2015.

The Stewardship Code empowers institutional investors to embrace sustainable business practices as well as creates a platform for them to publicly assert their commitment to responsible investment.

In connection with these new frameworks, the Authority, in partnership with the World Bank Group, is in the final stages of rolling out an extensive industry sensitisation and training programme to prepare issuers for the commencement date of the new Code in March 2017.

It goes without question that our country has tremendous potential within the green finance space, considering that several sectors are already going green.

These include our energy sector, which is made up by over 70 per cent of renewable energy sources with hydro and geothermal power making up the majority of our energy mix.

Kenya is also a global “hotbed” of fintech innovation and our national government is not being left behind with such innovative products as the M-Akiba retail bond platform and the Mbao pension plan which creates savings opportunities for the informal sector.

On the continent, we have seen players operating in South Africa already tapping into green finance opportunities in partnership with municipalities and development finance institutions.

As it stands, South Africa is leading in terms of green finance raised through the capital markets which has been primarily supported by the public sector.

Recently, South Africa raised a massive $142 million towards a municipal bond which was 150 per cent oversubscribed.

Notably, the International Finance Corporation successfully raised one billion rand in a green bond via the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

In line with that, the Authority is honoured to be working with the Kenya Bankers Association, the Nairobi Securities Exchange and the financial sector, to ensure Kenya can fully leverage the opportunities that green finance through the capital markets present for our country as an emerging market.

For us to see meaningful progress on this, the challenge posed to us is to drive our country and the financial sector to mainstream sustainable finance through integrating environmental impact considerations into investor decisions while concurrently balancing the needs for stimulating profitability, economic growth and social development.