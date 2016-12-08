Let’s not forget plight of patients in strike

Opinion and Analysis

The biggest irony in the nationwide doctors’ strike is that we are relying on the limited untested negotiation capabilities of Health secretary Dr Cleopa Mailu and principal secretary Dr Nicholas Muraguri - two individuals yet to recover from credibility gaps over a major scandal where the Ministry of Health is suspected to have lost billions of shillings to scammers.

They are not famous for skills in negotiating collective bargaining agreements. When it comes to negotiations and resolution of workplace disputes, the image and profile of the individuals negotiating on behalf of the government is everything.

We must not forget that the main reason the doctors have downed their stethoscopes is because the government is trying to wiggle out of a collective bargaining agreement it signed with them nearly three years ago.

In my view, these negotiations would have progressed better and a resolution arrived at faster if the parties representing the government - the civil servants sitting across the table with the doctors’ union - were top public officials occupying offices that command powers and influence over the public purse.

The critical thing here is to give the doctors’ union the comfort that the parties they are negotiating with across the table have what it takes to commit the public purse and thus commit the government to implementing the salary increases they are demanding.

If I were President Uhuru Kenyatta, these negotiations would be taking place either at Harambee House or at the offices of the National Treasury.

I pray that the strike will end soon. Even as we defend the right of doctors to down their stethoscopes as resolutely as any other liberty, we must not forget that the patient also has a right to healthcare.

The suffering the sick and the dying have had to endure because of the strike is simply indefensible. Is it not the height of irony that sick people are being made to endure suffering and pain because of a dispute over a collective bargaining agreement they know absolutely nothing about?

When it is all over, we must immediately open a debate about strikes in essential services and the rights of third parties who are forced to endure suffering from salary disputes that don’t concern them.

I read somewhere that in some provinces in Canada, there are essential laws and regulations which ensure that minimum services continue to be provided even as strikes in essential services continue.

Employers and unions are made to work together with the assistance of a mediator to determine the services to be designated as essential and the staffing levels required.

In some jurisdictions, you have comprehensive ‘back to work’ legislation for essential services - complete with an essential services commissioner.

I am not saying that what is good for Canada must be good for Kenya, As a matter of fact, the Supreme Court of Canada has recently weighed in with a decision that has completely narrowed the play for these essential service legislation and regulations.

But we must do something to protect the interests of innocent third parties who suffer during essential services disputes.