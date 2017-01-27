Let’s privatise fertilizer subsidy programme

Opinion and Analysis

This is how to tell that a large tender project is being manipulated by rent-seekers and powerful public officials.

First, tender opening, evaluations and awards will proceed in fits and starts.

Secondly, when you see re-advertisements, cancellations and endless appeals by disappointed contractors, it is usually a reflection of exploits shifting political interests of influential public officials and intense behind-the-scenes lobbying by powerful players.

I am not surprised that the procurement of the subsidised fertilizer programme was bedevilled by just too many shenanigans.

The evidence may be anecdotal, but as you collect intelligence from players in the fertilizer industry, top Ministry of Agriculture officials and some of the contractors who participated in the tender, and as you go through the pleadings and documents that were lodged by suppliers at the appeals tribunal- you will find that the preponderant claims by some of the disappointed contractors that the procurement was influenced by top government officials is not without basis or merit.

If it is true-as claimed in the pleading filed before the appeals tribunal that the difference in price between the loser and the prices quoted by the winner was Sh1.6 billion, then taxpayers have reasons to grumble loudly.

Mark you, the fertilizer subsidy programme is the largest single procurement project at the ministry, consuming nearly 10 per cent of its budgetary allocation.

When the tender was advertised on October 4, 2016, it attracted five bidders.

Even after opening and evaluations, it was cancelled before award and was re advertised on November, 4.

As it turned out, one of the players ran to the procurement board after it emerged that the job had been awarded to Messrs ETG Ltd, owned by a well-connected commodity trader based in Dar es Salaam and Dubai.

Mombasa-based commodity trader, Haidery (P) Ltd, rushed to the appeals board with judgement day being set for December 29.

We were all waiting for the results of the case only to hear that the first shipload of the fertilizer had docked in Mombasa on the first week of this month.

I am still waiting to receive a written judgement from the appeals board.

I read somewhere how the Nigerian government had been running a large state-controlled fertilizer subsidy programme since the 1970s.