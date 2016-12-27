Local businesses should tap into Pokémon Go opportunities

Opinion and Analysis

Pokémon Go has been around since July 2016 when it was first released and it has quickly become the latest craze in the gaming world.

Before we even delve into what opportunities Pokémon Go has for Kenya businesses, it’s important to first understand what Pokémon Go is all about.

Pokémon Go is a free to play, location based augmented reality game developed by Niantic for iOS, Android and Apple Watch devices.

The game is the result of a collaboration between Niantic and The Pokémon Company, and was initially released in selected countries in July 2016.

In the game, players use a mobile device’s GPS capability to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual creatures, called Pokémon, who appear on the screen as if they were in the same real-world location as the player.

The game supports in app-purchases for additional in-game items and it has fast become the world’s most downloaded app with more than 500 million downloads worldwide since the game was launched in July of this year.

When the game was released it quickly became a global phenomenon and one of the most used and profitable mobile apps in 2016.

It was credited with popularizing location-based and augmented reality technology, promoting physical activity among many people leading an otherwise sedentary life, and is also credited with helping local businesses grow via foot traffic.

However, it also attracted controversy for contributing to various accidents, as well as becoming a public nuisance at some locations. Various governments have also expressed concerns over the security of the game, with some countries passing legislation to regulate its use.

Despite the success of Pokémon Go in other parts of the world, it is difficult to say if the same success can be replicated in Kenya.

What is also not clear at the moment in Kenya is the demographic of the players of Pokémon Go in Kenya.

We can only speculate that at the moment that the millennials are most likely the early adopters and the game seems to have picked up followers in Kenya with increasing download numbers since the app was officially released in Kenya about two months ago.

However, we are likely to see Kenyan business benefiting from Pokémon Go in the following ways:

If your business is near a Pokestop of Pokegym, you can advertise on the app so that you are able to push special offers and discounts to players who happen to come near the store on their way to the Pokestop or Pokegym.