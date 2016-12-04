Local content will secure the huge benefits of extractives sector

Opinion and Analysis

Africa supplies about 12 per cent of the world’s oil and seven per cent of natural gas. Africa boasts significant untapped reserves estimated at eight per cent of the world’s proven reserves.

Eighty-one per cent of the Africa’s production come from west and North Africa. Now East Africa has emerged as Africa’s next oil and gas frontier, following a string of successful oil and gas discoveries in recent years.

Oil and gas and natural resources wealth can be strong pillars of a nation’s economy if responsibly exploited and carefully used. In fact, Africa’s wealth in natural resources has long made it a destination for resource-hungry investors.

In 2015 Ernest Young African Investment Attractiveness Survey put Africa as world’s second largest FDI destination. The report also showed that upsurge in FDI was largely driven by capital-intensive energy extraction projects.

During the commodities super cycle, three of Africa’s largest oil producers, Algeria, Angola and Nigeria earned an estimated $1 trillion dollars from oil exports revenues.

During this period natural resources generated about 32 per cent of Africa’s GDP growth, reduced inflation from 22 per cent to eight per cent, cut foreign debt by a quarter and budget deficit by two-thirds.

The newly found hydrocarbon wealth in East Africa, Kenya included, will take a number of Combined Factors to Translate into a Successful Oil and Gas Industry, one whose out-put generates further benefits to the economy beyond direct contribution of its value-add.

The World Bank defines local content as the extent to which the input of the extractives industry generates further benefits to the economy beyond direct contribution of its value added as through productive links to other sectors.

As history shows that countries that have a successful local content to manage oil and gas have achieved optimal utilisation of these resources far much better in comparison to those that lack a coherent local content strategy.

A perfect example of this is demonstrated in Norway that stands out as an outstanding oil and gas jurisdiction and one of the best local content success stories.

In contrast with Nigeria that had failed to develop an effective local content at the beginning of the industry.

Subsequently, even after four decades of exploration the country has struggled to use its oil resource as a means for national development and poverty reduction. Nigeria, despite oil contributing to 90 per cent of government revenue, it contributes to less that 38 per cent of GDP.

Kenya has taken the early right approach towards local content. The official launch of the local content Bill on September 1, 2016 marked a milestone for Kenya’s extractives industry.

The question is: How coherent and sustainable these laws are and how they strike a balance between “host nations “interest and not undermining Investment.