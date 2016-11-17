EDITORIAL: Lower grain storage costs

Opinion and Analysis

Post-harvest losses, mostly attributed to poor storage, are estimated to cost Kenyan grain farmers up to 40 per cent of their produce every year.

For a country where maize is a staple, and which struggles to feed her people, this kind of waste is unacceptable.

Making simple storage technology, like the hermetic bags launched by Agriculture secretary Willy Bett on Wednesday, available to farmers is therefore long overdue.

The airtight bags don’t require the use of insecticides to prevent damage by weevils and other pests and can keep the produce safe for two years.

The challenge for the government is to not only activate its agricultural extension services to ensure quick adoption of the storage technology, but also to make it easy for farmers across the country to acquire the bags.

Already, USAid, which is one of the promoters of the technology, has warned that the 16 per cent value-added tax puts the cost of the bags way beyond what many small-scale farmers who need them most can afford.