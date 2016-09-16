MCAs abusing process

Opinion and Analysis

That a number of governors – including Nyeri’s Nderitu Gachagua – have been cleared of impeachment charges at the Senate does speak to the fact that something is amiss in the way the county assemblies are exercising the supervisory powers over the county executives.

Mr Gachagua faced three charges, all of which were dismissed with the support of the Controller of Budget and the Auditor-General.

Before Mr Gachagua there was Kericho’s Paul Chepkwony and Murang’a’s Mwangi Wa Iria who were also cleared of alleged abuse of office and gross misconduct.

Earlier the impeachment of Embu governor Martin Wambora was stopped by the courts.

The underlying message is that there is something wrong with the way the county assemblies are going about exercising the constitutional mandate to remove wayward governors from office.

What is emerging is that though all manner of allegations are often made, sufficient evidence lacks in many cases. The Auditor-General’s reports show county governments are losing public funds, but laying blame on specific officials appears to be often laced with politics.