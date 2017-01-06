EDITORIAL: MPs cannot have their cake and eat it in on Budget matters

Opinion and Analysis

Parliament cannot have its cake and eat it with regard to following due process in approving national budget expenditure.

On one hand, the Budget and Appropriations Committee (BAC) is crying foul that the Treasury is not following the law by seeking to pass supplementary budgets that are not emergency in nature or unforeseen expenditure.

On the other hand, the same committee wants the Treasury to release Sh10 billion to the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) without seeking Parliament’s approval.

Even more noteworthy is that the demand for release of more CDF cash would amount to bypassing a High Court ruling that capped the constituency funds at Sh25 billion. The illegalities must not be allowed to stand.

The first issue is a straightforward disregard of public financial management regulations that the Treasury has engaged in for the past three years or so. Supplementary budgets, ordinarily, were only used to allocate or re-allocate funds in emergency or unforeseen situations.

The Jubilee administration has, however, broken this tradition habitually, using supplementary budgets to almost rewrite the entire budget.

All manner of expenditure items are introduced in the mini budgets, which do not normally get serious scrutiny from MPs-- who pay most attention to the annual budget proposals.

The Treasury has lately also made it a habit of bringing more than one supplementary budget in a single financial year, again breaking with the long-held tradition of only writing one mini-budget for the most pressing expenditures.

As noted by the former head of the internal audit at the Ministry of Health, Bernard Muchere, the supplementary budgets when abused imply that the Treasury is disregarding Parliament’s supreme authority in sharing out the national cake as provided by the Constitution.

MPs must stand their ground and assert their authority on the matter of deciding the country’s most pressing expenditure items, which is the only way of ensuring that bureaucrats and self-centred tenderpreneurs do not hold sway in making critical national decisions.

The MPs themselves must, however, also tame their seemingly insatiable appetite for taxpayers’ funds.

Requiring the Treasury to release CDF cash without following due process is illegal and an abuse of the trust bestowed on the legislators by the Kenyan people.

Parliament must play its role as the people’s watchdog, and avoid falling into the temptation of dipping its hands into the cookie jar simply because it can.