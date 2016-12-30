Make 2017 Kenya’s year of ‘family innovation’ to address real problems

Opinion and Analysis

A boy counts tomatoes at an exhibition stand during an agribusiness fair in Eldoret. In 2017, we should create greater personal responsibility for food security. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Any analysis of 2016 suggests that Kenya remains decidedly local while the world in front of us is changing in ways that many are struggling to decipher.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

There seems to be two parts to our uncertain worldview as a middle-income economy, and a low human development country.

The first is the apparent “Western” rejection of globalisation, multilateralism and free trade – goods, services and labour – as the “utopian” path to growth and development.

Especially in a world of free-flowing finance as an end, not a means. n a terrible word, “financialisation.”

Read Greece, Brexit, Trump and anti-immigrant Europe. In 2017, watch France. States want their governments back. Nations want their governments out. Transnationals with larger revenues than the GDP of many low to middle-income economies are discovering that they are the “old normal.”

This is the external context that informs a National Treasury that has doubled our national debt since 2013, yet continues to test international waters for more debt to cater for a local public expenditure climate in which corruption is an key part of the “cost of goods and services.”

The other part is our continued “local parishioner” arguments about development vs politics, or, more to the point, development vs corruption.

As our August 2017 general election approaches, expect more noise despite the official calls for, and promises of, peace.

But what if we thought about 2017 differently, and imagine a year of noise around real progress rather than negative exchanges? I am secretly convinced that the current confused global climate – economic nationalism, anti-immigration policy, “taking our countries back” – presents an opportunity for Kenyans to begin the sort of silent revolution that this country badly needs.

Revolution? Yes, I refer to the technology (and) innovation revolution that has decimated the working class in the developed world, while presenting the developing world and Africa in particular, with the sort of leapfrog opportunity that could transform billions of lives.

Here’s my theory on how we begin to think about this in 2017. While the world speaks to the idea of what the World Economic Forum President Klaus Schwab has called the Fourth Industrial Revolution (e.g. robotics, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles), in Kenya we have remained reliant on a government still structured around the first three.

So, our agriculture agenda is still about the first industrial revolution (mechanisation). Our education agenda is about the third (digital learning within the wider context of technology digitalisation).

Our ambitious infrastructure agenda speaks to the second (electricity to support mass production). This isn’t necessarily a bad thing; government is, after all, a supply-side institution.

My interest lies in the demand-side. In 2017, how do we create the sort of social enterprise “movement” that begins to think through and address real problems, or build on existing innovations for Kenyans, especially the less fortunate? Here are a couple of thoughts to ponder.