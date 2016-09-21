Make graft a matter of life, death to win

Opinion and Analysis

I recently had a casual discussion with my peers on whether corruption can be eradicated in Kenya. Due to the varied opinions on the subject I was initially reluctant to make my contribution to avoid antagonising the discussants.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

However, as a person with interest in the area of discussion, I could not refrain from participating in the debate. Most of the speakers were of the idea that since corruption in the country is systemic, it is difficult to eradicate it.

I made it clear to them that corruption cannot be eradicated but can be reduced. This is because it is like an incurable disease which requires prevention, creating awareness on its manageability and how it should be examined and treated.

Further, I explained that even in developed countries corruption and fraud occasionally occur. I realised that some of my friends conceptualised corruption in terms of mere acts of bribery which they claimed to have witnessed taking place since time in memorial.

I took time to explain that graft encompasses many offences. They were amused to learn that in the Kenyan legal perspective it includes offences such as; bribery, fraud, bid rigging, illegal acquisition of public property, conflict of interest, embezzlement of public funds, abuse of office and breach of trust.

Additionally, it involves dishonesty in payment of any tax or rate as provided by any law.

The aspect of dishonesty is similarly extended to election of persons to public office. The anti-corruption law also does not leave out economic crimes that among other things relate to the maintenance or protection of public revenue.

The reason of explaining what constitutes corruption was meant to enable the discussants to view it from a wider perspective and fathom what is required to minimise it.

Having realised the many offences that constitute graft, there was some consensus that wiping it out is an uphill task. This is because there are many variables that impede the war against corruption as any other form of crime in society.

Some of the factors range from political to socio-cultural challenges to commercialisation and technological advancements which affect business operations in the global perspective.

The point that I am trying to make here is that in spite of factors which inhibit attempts to fight corruption, for it to be reduced to less threatening levels the establishment and citizens must resolve that it is bad.

The two must agree that it is a destabilising factor to political and socio-economic wellness.

However, this realisation may come when it is too late and unthinkable damage has already been done.

The escape and subsequent jailing of Peter Fitzroy Godber, the former Chief Superintendent of the Royal Hong Kong Police Force in Kowloon, serves to illustrate this point.