Manufacturing must be key cog in Kenya’s growth plan

Opinion and Analysis

The great news of Kenya’s performance in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report for 2017 could not have come at a better time.

As this year comes to a close and while planning for next year — an election year, to be precise — it is critical that the country reflects on its successes in light of the changes that will be necessary to move the economy forward.

Maintaining position three in the list of the most reformed countries is no small feat but it also shows that the changes needed to make business competitive are not out of reach.

Starting a business was one of the indicators in which Kenya showed significant improvement and this means the country is sending a message to both local and global investors that we are ready to move our economy to the next level.

To welcome investments the government has been putting in place infrastructure and regulations that will secure the future of business, and of industry in particular.

A good example is the recent launch of the infinity industrial park, which is significant in the quest to re-ignite the industrialisation agenda in our national psyche.

The most conspicuous benefits of putting up industrial parks are increased attraction of foreign direct investment and a catalysed growth and competitiveness of local manufacturing.

But more than that, a country measures its industrialisation progress by gauging its efficiency in providing quality industrial infrastructure for manufacturers to thrive.

It is also a means to access the calibre of locally manufactured goods vis a vis those of other countries. An introspection; are we using quality raw material? What do we need to do to improve it? Are we using the right machinery?

Do we have the necessary skills within our borders? Are ideas of a progressive economy matched by action and the right strategies to deliver it and so forth?

According to the World Bank, where industrial parks are successful they have created more than 40,000 jobs and have attracted four times more private investments than public grants.

Outstanding success stories in this regard include Malaysia, which was able to explore the potential of local basic production to increase its manufacturing base, becoming a key contributor to other sectors of the economy and developing local skills for value-add manufacturing.

In China in the 1980s such parks started out by importing inputs for manufacturing from international markets but over time local suppliers were able to match production capacity and built strong and sustainable value chains to keep the local industry alive.

From these examples we see that the vision for a sustainable economic growth is driven by enabling local industry to thrive through such novel ideas as industrial parks.