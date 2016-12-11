Medics’ strike denying Kenyans essential services

Opinion and Analysis

This week Kenyans are experiencing the full force of a strike by doctors and nurses in public institutions.

All are praying that they will not need a doctor or have to go to hospital while the strike is on. But many are not so fortunate and they, their family or friends are in desperate need of medical care.

How is it that a modern nation is not able to guarantee that their citizens will have access to essential services? And how is it that physicians and nurses committed to the care of patients can leave their posts and not provide care to those who are critically in need?

From what we know the doctors and nurses have a legitimate labour dispute with government that must be addressed and the strike is their mechanism for putting pressure on government.

But it is costing innocent people’s lives. It is not acceptable and there is an alternative way.

In order to protect their citizens many countries respect the right of workers to strike but have in place legislation that requires the continuation of essential services in the event of labour action.

Essential services define a set of service that if disrupted would compromise the life, health or safety of citizens. Access to health care due to critical illness is an essential service.

The government defines healthcare as an essential service and the law is in place. So how is it that we have a strike? It is not sufficient to just define a service as essential. There must be a process in place for fair resolution of the row.

Citizens have a right to expect both government and the health workers to agree in advance on which services will be considered essential and which services could and would be withdrawn in a strike action.

Then there must be a set of binding processes starting with dispute resolution and, failing this, then binding arbitration to ensure a minimal duration of disruption.

When we enter the health professions we recognise that individual citizens place their trust in us — a relationship that is unlike any other.

That trust must not be damaged by the withdrawal of essential health care services.

As professionals, we perhaps give up some degrees of freedom in order to protect the public but we retain the right to exert selective pressure and concede to a defined dispute resolution mechanism.

The current situation is a global embarrassment for the country.