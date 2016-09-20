EDITORIAL: Monitor surcharge plan

Opinion and Analysis

There can be no doubt that the Treasury’s decision to infuse into its system new rules requiring prompt payment to contractors is one in the right direction.

It is more meaningful, especially where huge bills are involved as in the case of building public infrastructure and supplying the State.

In such cases, the payments run into billions of shillings, the contract period covers multiple years, and the investment in terms of machinery and human skills massive.

These factors, among others, make the proposal to introduce a surcharge when payments delay a noble one that should raise Kenya’s profile and attract the best suppliers and contractors in terms of dependable talent and reputable firms.

But we must put in a word of caution here. There is great danger that shady contractors and supplier colluding with top bureaucrats may want to exploit the new dispensation to pocket more of the taxpayers funds.

This requires agencies that are charged with monitoring use of public funds such as the Controller of Budget and Auditor General to be even more alert.

Because charging the pending bills at commercial rates means the taxpayers shouldering a bigger burden, the Treasury must ensure that there is no gap in the law for unscrupulous public servants to collude with the service providers to feign late payments to steal from the taxpayer.

In the past, road building was a lucrative business where some contractors made illicit income by staying on the location doing very little or nothing to surcharge the government.