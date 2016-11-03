Murang’a water tunnel dispute runs deep despite consensus to go ahead

Opinion and Analysis

Despite the publicly announced stakeholders’ consensus recently that the building of the Sh6.8 billion Northern Collector Water Tunnel (NCWT) in Murang’a will go on, the project is not out of the woods and risks stalling.

Some local leaders and activist groups have gone ahead to issue a raft of demands they want to see met first. But meeting the conditions the group has put forward may be a herculean task and is likely to delay the project.

There are also claims that people with vested interests and keen on benefiting individually from the project would want it to stall for as long as they have not taken their cut from it.

But there is also a vast number of people who believe the construction serves a greater national purpose.

The project involves burrowing of a 11.8-kilometre tunnel that will tap water from Maragua, Gikigie, Mathioya, Hembe, Githugi and Irati rivers and channel it into Ndakaini Dam in the same county.

The facility, which is being funded by the government in conjunction with the World Bank, seeks to add water volumes in Ndakaini to boost its supply capacity to Nairobi. The project was mooted years ago as a Vision 2030 flagship initiative.

Demands tabled on behalf of Murang’a Working Committee on the NCWT through its chair Nduati Kariuki who also is the Murang’a County Assembly Speaker are that 30 per cent of the implementation budget be guaranteed to provide jobs to the local youth.

It further demands a binding agreement between Athi Water Services Board and Murang’a County government that the contractor will erect water outlets routes to facilitate distribution of clean water to all the seven constituencies in the county.

The committee also wants “proper compensation” for all the people whose land will be acquired to pave the way for the project, with a 20 per cent additional compensation on individual land owner value as “inconvenience fee.”

Broadly, the committee wants a further agreement between Water Resource Management Authority (WRMA), Nairobi County and Murang’a County ensuring that 50 per cent of water proceeds from the project are paid directly to Murang’a County.

“This is to make Murang’a retain a sense of ownership to her water that is being exported to another county for purposes of commerce. We should be the custodians of a master meter at the main outlet of our water to Nairobi for purposes of accountability on volumes taken from Murang’a and computations of its commercial value,” Mr Kariuki says.

Additionally, the committee wants the central government to sign an agreement with the Murang’a government that “it will not only take water from Murang’a but that residents will also be connected at a minimum of 80 per cent by 2018.”

According to Gatanga Member of Parliament Humphrey Njuguna, “the project will only be allowed to move on after we are shown tangible proof that all aspects of local benefits tabled are strictly met.”

He said catchment areas should be protected through afforestation and the youth given funds from the proceeds of water royalties to establish tree nurseries across the county.