NMG has taken the final step in its plan to capture digital market

Nation Media Group CEO Joe Muganda addresses staff during the company's breakfast meeting at the Nation Centre on December 20, 2016.

Like its counterparts in other parts of the world, Kenya’s largest media house, the Nation Media Group, has been undergoing a major shift in the wake of technology-driven transformation that has not only changed how content is delivered and consumed but also how the business generates revenues.

These changes have meant that media firms have to acquire new technologies, sharpen their skill sets, and reorganise internal structures to thrive in the new dispensation.

Joe Muganda, the Nation Media Group chief executive, yesterday briefed the company’s employees on the status of the business, the roadmap to the future and its impact in the medium term. He thereafter offered finer details of the plan to the NTV business editor, Wallace Kantai.

You’ve this morning made a status report on how the business is performing both at group and individual units levels. Please take us through that.

The media is a tough business. You’ve probably seen what ourselves and other media companies have been doing over the past 12 months, and we are playing in that field. One of the challenges for media is how to generate new revenue. You cannot grow a business relying on what the old age consumers, so to speak, are used to.

The modern consumers are doing something very different. In line with what I said last time we had a similar discussion, what we’re doing now is to try and reorganise our business to ensure that we can capture the new age consumers, while protecting the fairly profitable business we have in both print and broadcasting. We are now in the final stage in the journey that we started earlier this year.

I think this is the right thing to do to ensure our sustainability in the future. It is in this regard that we have taken this bold step. It will affect the way we do business. We know it will be uncomfortable in a number of aspects but in my judgement, it was a step that we had to take.

We started it gently by converging the business desk and that has worked. We converged the foreign and sports desks and that too has worked. The encouraging thing is that we clearly have an architecture that is designed to capture the digital market, and I’m pleased to announce that this year, the digital space has been the fastest area of growth, albeit as a small part of our business.

Digital tends to be a very exciting and active part of a media business, but one that generates very little in terms of revenue, especially if you look at relative numbers. Traditional media, such as print and television, may not be very sexy, but shows good revenue streams. How do you match those seemingly contradictory issues?

I don’t see those as particularly different. Remember I announced that we are a content-driven organisation and content is broader than news. In our organisation, traditional media sometimes means news, and I think we are slowly breaking out of that space. There is a lot of media that we need to participate in.

When I look at the strategic architecture of what we plan to do to drive the digital agenda, it is much broader than what we have traditionally done. I think that the challenge will be in getting the traditional people to embrace the new world. We will provide the training and the support required to embed a digital/mobile first culture in the Group.

We have begun the journey and we will have a new culture change programme to ensure that people can transition in this medium. We do have some people in the organisation, who generally can cut across the different forms of media that are available.

That’s the future and that’s where we must operate. What we need to do is ensure that we put out into the digital space what is relevant and what is interesting.