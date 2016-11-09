EDITORIAL: NTSA should tread carefully

Opinion and Analysis

Given the abandon with which reckless driving kills Kenyans every year, the National Transport and Safety Authority’s (NTSA) newly-hatched plan to buy speed cameras with the capability of operating in darkness is noble.

This is because catching drivers who speed under the cover of darkness has the potential of helping the country solve a perennial problem that costs billions of shillings annually.

Nearly half of the about 3,000 lives lost on Kenyan roads every year involve cars that are speeding in the night, making it a challenge worth confronting.

In a world where technology has made just about everything possible, it is troubling that those travelling at night, especially in public transport vehicles, have thus far been left on their own at the hands of rogue operators.

Yet the extent of lawlessness in our midst – even among public officials – means that police and NTSA officials could easily turn these new speed guns into an instrument of harassment and blackmail to extort money from motorists under the cover of darkness with little impact on road carnage and the deaths that result from it.