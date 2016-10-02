EDITORIAL: NYS revelations alarming

Opinion and Analysis

It seems that there is just no end to the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal after it emerged that the pilfered amount was almost three times the much publicised Sh791 million figure that has been in the public domain since last year.

While credit for unravelling the new Sh1.8 billion figure will go to investigators sniffing out fresh leads into the scam, what is bound to shock many Kenyans is the fact that such a huge amount was misappropriated and remained unknown for months.

Even more worrying is the assertion by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee that the amount siphoned from NYS is growing by the day.

The new revelations just go to show that the systems that have been put in place to curb financial malfeasance in government are not working as they are supposed to.

What many find unacceptable is that even though massive amounts of taxpayers’ monies are being misappropriated with reckless abandon, they are not seeing the culprits being sent to jail.