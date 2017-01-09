Why the Sh134bn Nairobi to Naivasha SGR line may not give Kenyans value for money

Opinion and Analysis

As the debate about the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Kenya continues, a review of the facts and figures raises more questions than answers.

The economic justifications used by the government to promote the necessity of this massive project depend on highly questionable assumptions and sources of information.

For example, the recently released Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for Phase 2A of the project initially predicts a carrying capacity of 13 million tonnes for 2030, but on the very next page states this to be 21.8 million tonnes! (Based on latest data this would require a consistent annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 10 per cent in all transit destination countries including DR Congo, Burundi and South Sudan and the Kenya SGR railway capturing all transit, nothing by road, nothing through Tanzania).

It is not clear what these numbers are based on. The figures contradict those in the East African Railways Masterplan, conducted by a reputable and independent consulting company in 2009.

These professional projections were done in three scenarios: Base (most likely), High and Low. This masterplan projects a Base of 7.5 million tonnes, with a high of 9.2 million tonnes and a low of six million tonnes.

This masterplan was prepared for the East African Community (EAC) and thus projection is for the whole of the Kenyan railway system.

If we assume that half of the freight traffic is for Nairobi, and half for Kisumu and export, then the High projection for the SGR Phase 2A comes to 4.6 million tonnes.

Therefore, a comparison of the figures between those in the ESIA and the well argued, evidence-based Masterplan projections, even if we take the high scenario, shows us that the ESIA figures are exaggerated between 283 per cent and 480 per cent.

Forecasts revenue

Global rail freight charges vary between $0.02 per ton per kilometre (tkm) in India to $0.08/tkm in Italy. The ESIA predicts a freight charge of $0.13/tkm.

For the 120 km of SGR Phase2A, this would create gross revenue of Sh21 billion ($202.8 million) using the ESIA’s lowest mentioned growth projection of 13 million tonnes. With the higher projection of 21.8 million tonnes, it would be Sh34 billion ($325 million).

The High projection of the EAC masterplan (9.2 million tonnes), using the same $0.13/tkm rate, yields gross revenue of only Sh7.4 billion ($71.8 million).

Forecasts expenditure

The capital costs of the SGR Phase2A are very high. Kenya took out a commercial loan of Sh134 billion ($1.3 billion). The grace period for repayment is likely to be 10 years.