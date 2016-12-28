Needed: New lending solutions to cut youth unemployment

Opinion and Analysis

In Kenya, a million youth enter the job market each year but only one-fifth are absorbed.

There is nothing as socially destabilising as unemployed youth. It’s a lethal combination that usually does not end well.

Rising inequality and inability to obtain employment opportunities herald Dickensian Hard Times— unless something drastic happens, today.

The youth of Kenya—from my interactions with them—are more upbeat about their ability to improve their economic status than their peers in any other region. But is this really happening?

The high number of unemployed youth generates undercurrents of conflict within the system. Unemployment in any form is not only socially demeaning, but it’s a drag on an economy and society in general.

It undermines productivity, spending, and investment, stunting national growth.

Further, it contributes to inequality and spurs social tension. Joblessness and inactivity and the failure to tap into the economic aspirations and resources of young people carry an even higher price.

To navigate this minefield, people need financial knowledge and skills, access to resources, and the capacity to apply those skills and habits in making the right financial decisions.

When asked about their preferences to become self-employed or being employees, if they had the choice, the majority of young people aged between 15 and 24 years in Kenya responded that they would prefer to become self-employed, while the reverse was true for other age groups.

Various government institutions have put their best foot forward in ensuring they put in place the necessary mechanisms to facilitate the development of employment.

However, this is a partnership that extends to us in the private sector. We need to take charge of our own destiny and extend our reach beyond our limits to make this happen.

Banks need to play an increasingly larger role in providing funding that will enable the youth exploit their potential.

Access to financing has always been a weighty issue and if the youth are engaged in initiatives that support their financial capability it will be a big step towards becoming self-efficient.

To be financially capable entails that individuals are able to understand and apply financial knowledge. People have to acquire healthy money habits, norms, and rules of thumbs (automatic, mental shortcuts that simplify decision-making), as well as the ability to stick to a plan and successfully complete financial tasks.

Developing one’s financial capability is an important stepping-stone on the path to future financial well-being.

People who have financial independence feel secure of their future, and have the freedom to make choices.