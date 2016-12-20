New CMA rule welcome

Opinion and Analysis

The requirement by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) that collective investment schemes disclose their bankers is a timely and welcome one – mainly because it bears the potential to protect thousands of Kenyans from losing their savings to dubious banks down the road.

We have already seen sad examples of lenders such as Dubai Bank, Imperial Bank and Chase Bank going down with billions in deposits.

By being forced to disclose where they are banking their members’ cash, the collective investment schemes will become more thorough and prudent in picking lenders, ending a bad practice of choosing the bank offering the highest deposit rate without regard to its stability.

Collective investment schemes are for many people a nest egg, where they put in their long-term savings. Given that these unit trusts control over Sh50 billion worth of investors’ cash, the impact should they lose money through a bank collapse is a sobering one.