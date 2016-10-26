New KRA tax culture could be game-changer

Opinion and Analysis

A couple of weeks ago I lauded the new curriculum framework created by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, and today I take my hat off to another government body — a somewhat surprising one — the less than loved Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Last week, KRA hosted its now annual Tax Summit at KICC, and what an educational and thought-provoking event it was.

It was impeccably organised, with an excellent array of speakers and an arena full of seriously interested stakeholders, and for three solid days highly constructive deliberations took place around the theme “Kenyan solutions for Kenya’s challenges: taxation as a catalyst for development”.

I was a panelist for the session on promoting a positive tax culture, and I could hardly wait to enthuse about this new and improving KRA.

Some will read this with a cynical sneer, but what I felt last week was really uplifting and so far away from the prevailing public mood of conflict and blame.

It’s great that NTV broadcast much of the proceedings live, but predictably the evening news programmes were largely silent about it all, and in the dailies the coverage was restricted to a few buried column inches and a picture caption or two.

Yet I would like to think that what we witnessed at the Tax Summit could and should be a game-changer for this country.

In preparing for my participation I looked up KRA’s “Vision 2018”, its three-year corporate plan dubbed “Trust and Facilitation”, and today I will focus on its essentials. Through it, the Authority (during the summit we kept hearing it should change its name to a “Service”) launched a process of changing its tax compliance approach “to focus more on customer facilitation than on the traditional enforcement”.

This re-orientation, I read, will “build trustful relationships internally (amongst staff) and externally (with citizens) as the key driving forces to sustain tax compliance enhancement in the long term”.

So here’s how KRA now defines its vision: “To facilitate Kenya’s transformation through innovative, professional and customer-focused tax administration.” Aligned with this comes its mission, “Building trust through facilitation so as to foster compliance with tax and customs legislation.” And finally the values: to be competent, trustworthy, helpful and ethical. The same message, multiply reinforced.

In the plan, KRA says its priorities are aligned with the country’s development agenda, as spelt out in Vision 2030, the 2013-17 Medium Term Plan and the 2015 Budget Policy Statement.

Traditionally we have perceived our tax people as having the least balanced scorecard imaginable, focused exclusively on revenue generation.

All they had was the hammer of achieving tax targets, so everything looked like the nail of payments.

Now though, in addition to the inevitable enhancing of revenue collection, we see strengthening border security; improving the business climate; facilitating trade; supporting regional integration; being a key part of the modernisation and automation of government; and along with all this enhancing integrity.