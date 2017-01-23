New company law shines the spotlight on shadow directors

Opinion and Analysis

Maneno Ltd is a Nairobi Securities Exchange Listed company in the business of manufacturing consumer products.

The founder, Michael Monga, was a well-respected businessman with multiple interests in various industries some of which interests have led to obvious potential conflicts.

As Monga was quite alive to the effect of negative publicity on his business interests, he often appointed proxies to the boards of companies in which he was a substantial owner.

Maneno Ltd had three such directors, who were senior employees in Monga’s other companies. Monga, being a very shrewd player, was also careful to select independent non-executive directors that could be prevailed upon to play ball where required.

Due to a fairly loose enforcement regime, cheap imports of the same consumer products that Maneno manufactured had started to flood the Kenyan market and management were spending valuable time firefighting with the relevant State agencies.

Prudent past management had ensured that a significant amount of cash had been set aside and invested in money market instruments in anticipation of a strategic plant expansion that had been planned in the five year strategy.

Monga instructed his three directors to support the managing director’s board paper recommending an interim dividend. That seemed strange as the financial projections indicated that the company was going to make a loss that year due to shrinking sales.

The paper was approved and a special dividend was paid. The company went ahead to make losses and the following year a hefty final dividend was declared that essentially wiped out the healthy cash reserves that Maneno had been holding.

As sordid stories go, within no time Maneno was bleeding cash, as management was unable to stem the effect of cheap imports versus their own locally manufactured products in an aging plant with high labour costs. The company filed for insolvency within two years of the final hefty dividend payout.

What potential remedies exist for the minority shareholders who were held at glorious ransom by the corporate shenanigans of Monga?

Both Kenya and Uganda have recently revamped their company laws from the archaic 1948 UK Companies Act that formed the basis of local company law.

Uganda passed the Companies Act 2012 and Kenya followed suit with the Companies Act 2015 both of which laws essentially aligned company law with modern norms such as the concept of a shadow director.

Company law defines a shadow director as someone who has not been formally appointed as a director but in accordance with whose directions or instructions the directors of a company are accustomed to act.

If you are struggling to picture one, think of a multinational company in Kenya, whose board is regularly instructed by “group” via the managing director, on when to declare dividends or when to postpone making critical provisions on their financial statements.