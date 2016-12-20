New railway poses danger to Nairobi National Park wildlife

Opinion and Analysis

In a shocking turn of events in August 2016, the Ministry of Transport revealed that the Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) would build Phase 2A of the standard gauge railway (SGR) right through the middle of Nairobi National Park (NNP).

At a Press conference in September ministry officials, flanked by their counterparts from Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the National Land Commission defended their decision claiming it was inevitable due to economic and logistical considerations. The contradiction could not have been more glaring.

In April 2016, the Transport PS had announced that plans for the railway to pass through the park had been dropped.

At the time, KWS had strongly opposed the proposal. The law requires that an environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) be conducted prior to any major project being undertaken.

However, KRC and the ministry’s casual handling of the process is a clear indication that they consider it a mere rubber-stamping exercise.

A court injunction successfully obtained by concerned environmentalists put a stop to any activities relating to Phase 2A of the SGR until the case is fully heard and determined.

While KRC and its ESIA consultants cancelled many scheduled public consultations, they still went ahead with a few hearings despite the injunction. This raises serious questions about the adequacy of the public consultation process.

Even more problematic was the manner in which the few consultations were held. No prior information was released publicly, so attendees heard or received information for the first time in the meetings.

During the so-called consultations, there was no opportunity for question-and-answer sessions nor a discussion to properly interrogate the plans, suggest alternatives, or generally share views.

The whole exercise was conducted in English and a bit of Kiswahili, which made it more difficult for semi-literate community members — on whose land the railway will be built once it exits the park — to follow the proceedings.

It must be noted that as yet, no minutes of the consultations have gone on record or been released to the public.

Despite the injunction and without adequate stakeholder consultation, the consultants and KRC went ahead to finalise the ESIA report and publicly release it towards the end of October 2016.

The mischief in the process continues as KRC and its consultants called for a public hearing to comment on the ESIA on December 8, 2016. Less than a week’s notice was given, and no proper information on the exact venue of the hearing was provided!

The bulky, 300-page ESIA document is diabolical from a technical standpoint: poorly written, lacking many specific details and biased towards supporting a single preferred alignment.